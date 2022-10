The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is scheduled to open at 10 am Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and Xinhuanet. It will also be relayed simultaneously by television and radio stations across China, as well as news websites, new media platforms, large outdoor screens and mobile televisions.