﻿
News / Nation

20th CPC National Congress to be held from Oct. 16 to 22: spokesperson

Xinhua
  16:51 UTC+8, 2022-10-15       0
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will open at 10 am Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and conclude on October 22.
Xinhua
  16:51 UTC+8, 2022-10-15       0

All preparations for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are complete, Sun Yeli, spokesperson for the congress, said Saturday.

The congress will open at 10 am Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and conclude on October 22, Sun said at a press conference.

The agenda of the congress was set at a preparatory meeting held Saturday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

Delegates are expected to hear and examine a report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, examine a work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, deliberate and adopt an amendment to the CPC Constitution, and elect the 20th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The meeting also approved a list of members of the presidium of the congress. It was approved at the meeting that Wang Huning will serve as secretary-general of the congress.

After the preparatory meeting, the delegate credentials committee held a meeting, and the presidium of the congress held its first meeting at which the schedule of the congress was set.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     