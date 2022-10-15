20th CPC National Congress to be held from Oct. 16 to 22: spokesperson

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will open at 10 am Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and conclude on October 22.

All preparations for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are complete, Sun Yeli, spokesperson for the congress, said Saturday.

The congress will open at 10 am Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and conclude on October 22, Sun said at a press conference.

The agenda of the congress was set at a preparatory meeting held Saturday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

Delegates are expected to hear and examine a report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, examine a work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, deliberate and adopt an amendment to the CPC Constitution, and elect the 20th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The meeting also approved a list of members of the presidium of the congress. It was approved at the meeting that Wang Huning will serve as secretary-general of the congress.

After the preparatory meeting, the delegate credentials committee held a meeting, and the presidium of the congress held its first meeting at which the schedule of the congress was set.