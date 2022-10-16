Building a modern socialist country in all respects under rule of law: Xi

Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China must strive to build a modern socialist country in all respects under the rule of law.

"We must give better play to the role of the rule of law in consolidating foundations, ensuring stable expectations, and delivering long-term benefits," said Xi at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The comprehensive advancement of law-based governance has been a profound revolution in China's governance. Law-based governance is important for the Party's success in governing and rejuvenating the country, for the wellbeing of the people, and for the long-term stability of the Party and the country, he said.

"We must follow a path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, develop a Chinese system of socialist rule of law, and establish China as a socialist country under the rule of law," Xi said.

"We must, with a focus on protecting and promoting social fairness and justice, pursue coordinated progress in law-based governance, law-based exercise of state power, and law-based government administration and take integrated steps to build a country, government, and society based on the rule of law," he said.

"We will make all-around efforts to ensure sound legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice, and society-wide observance of the law and see that all work of the state is carried out under the rule of law," said Xi.

Xi stressed improving the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics with the Constitution at its core, steadily advancing law-based government administration, ensuring strict and impartial administration of justice, and stepping up efforts to establish the rule of law throughout society.

Efforts will be made to better implement the Constitution and conduct constitutional oversight, and step up legislation in key, emerging, and foreign-related fields, Xi said.