﻿
News / Nation

Xi pledges to improve people's wellbeing

Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2022-10-16       0
Xi Jinping on Sunday pledged to improve the people's wellbeing and raise quality of life at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2022-10-16       0

Xi Jinping on Sunday pledged to improve the people's wellbeing and raise quality of life at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"This country is its people; the people are the country. As the CPC has led the people in fighting to establish and develop the People's Republic, it has really been fighting for their support," Xi said.

Bringing benefit to the people is the fundamental principle of governance, Xi said, noting that working for the people's wellbeing is an essential part of the Party's commitment to serving the public good and exercising governance for the people.

"We must ensure and improve the people's wellbeing in the course of pursuing development and encourage everyone to work hard together to meet the people's aspirations for a better life," Xi said.

The CPC will work hard to resolve the pressing difficulties and problems that concern the people most, improve the basic public service system to raise public service standards and make public services more balanced and accessible, so as to achieve solid progress in promoting common prosperity, according to Xi.

China will improve the system of income distribution, Xi said.

"We will ensure more pay for more work and encourage people to achieve prosperity through hard work," Xi said. "We will promote equality of opportunity, increase the incomes of low-income earners, and expand the size of the middle-income group," Xi said.

China will do more to help those in difficulty find employment and meet their basic needs, and improve the social security system with expanded coverage of social insurance programs, Xi said.

The country will move faster to build a housing system featuring multiple suppliers and various channels of support that encourages both housing rentals and purchases, Xi said.

In an effort to advance the Healthy China Initiative, China will establish a policy system to boost birth rates, pursue a proactive national strategy in response to population aging, and promote the preservation and innovative development of traditional Chinese medicine, Xi said.

The public health system will also be improved, with strengthened systems for epidemic prevention, control, and treatment as well as emergency response capacity so as to effectively contain major infectious diseases, Xi said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     