CPC expounds on main objectives, tasks for next 5 years

The Communist Party of China (CPC) unveiled the main objectives and tasks for the next five years in a report submitted to the 20th CPC National Congress, which opened on Sunday.

The main objectives and tasks for this period are as follows:

– Make breakthroughs in promoting high-quality economic development; achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology; make major progress in creating a new pattern of development and building a modernized economy;

– Make new strides in reform and opening up; make further progress in modernizing China's system and capacity for governance; further improve the socialist market economy; put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy;

– Further enhance the institutions, standards, and procedures of whole-process people's democracy; improve the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics;

– Enrich the intellectual and cultural lives of our people; enhance the cohesion of the Chinese nation and the appeal of Chinese culture;

– Ensure personal income grows basically in step with economic growth and pay rises in tandem with increases in productivity; ensure much more equitable access to basic public services; develop a better multi-tiered social security system;

– Substantially improve urban and rural living environments; make notable progress in building a Beautiful China;

– Further consolidate national security; fulfill the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027; make solid progress in building a Peaceful China;

– Further increase China's international standing and influence; enable China to play a greater role in global governance.