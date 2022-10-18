﻿
Zhao Leji calls for pooling strength to implement strategic arrangements made at Party congress

Zhao Leji on Monday called for pooling strength to implement strategic arrangements.
Zhao Leji calls for pooling strength to implement strategic arrangements made at Party congress
Zhao Leji on Monday joins delegates from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in discussing a report of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to the 20th CPC National Congress.

Zhao Leji on Monday called for pooling strength to implement strategic arrangements laid out in a report of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to the 20th CPC National Congress, when he joined delegates from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in discussing the report.

Zhao said the report is a guiding document that pools the wisdom of all in the Party, reflects the will of the people, and has a major guiding role in developing the cause of the Party and the country.

He said General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee have always stayed alert and determined to tackle the special challenges that a large party faces, made unremitting efforts to improve conduct, and staunchly opposed privilege seeking, yielding remarkable and far-reaching results in the full and rigorous governance over the Party.

Zhao said the Party's self-reform is a journey to which there is no end. "We must never slacken our efforts and never allow ourselves to become weary or beaten," he added.

He urged persistent efforts to advance the Party's full and rigorous self-governance to ensure that the Party will never change its nature, its conviction, or its character.

