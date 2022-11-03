﻿
All freight stations of China-Laos Railway in Laos start operation

With Muangxay Station starting freight service, all seven freight stations along the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway have been put into operation.
A freight train arrives in Mohan railway station in Yunnan Province from Vientiane, Laos, on July 29, 2022.

With Muangxay Station starting freight service, all seven freight stations along the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway have been put into operation.

The progress is laying a solid foundation to increase next year's freight volume of the railway, which was officially opened in December, 2021.

According to the Laos-China Railway Co Ltd (LCRC), a joint venture based in Lao capital Vientiane responsible for the operation of the railway's Lao section, the freight management and operation personnel were in place, and loading and unloading equipment, weighing instruments, refueling facilities and other operations were ready for the freight business in Muangxay Station.

The newly-opened station mainly handles container business, and in the early stage of operation, it will deliver agricultural products and ores, LCRC told Xinhua on Wednesday.

As of October 31, 2022, the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway has shipped a total of over 1.7 million tons of goods, with an average monthly growth rate of 17.09 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
