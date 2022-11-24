Sanya looks to revive travel market, focus on parent-child tourism

The popular resort city of Sanya, Hainan Province, has been actively preparing for recovery of the tourism market by holding business negotiations and warm-up activities.

Ti Gong

Cities and businesses are busy preparing for recovery of the tourism market in China with more family fun and better deals.

The popular coastal resort city of Sanya in south China's Hainan Province has been actively conducting business negotiations and hosting warm-up activities.

A delegation led by the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board comprising 22 tourism companies hosted business negotiations with their counterparts in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The board signed an strategic cooperation agreement on parent-child tourism product development and marketing campaigns with parent-child online travel operator maitao.com to boost the construction of a world-class coastal resort tourism destination.

Shanghai is an important tourist source market of Sanya with more than 20 flights between the two cities operated daily. And over 50,000 air trips from Shanghai to Sanya are recorded on average monthly in the latest three years, according to the board.

Ti Gong

There has been a trend of younger Shanghai tourists to Sanya with young and middle-aged travelers growing steadily and accounting for 41 percent of the total. More than 50 percent are families with children, based on statistics for the last two years.

A sunset bazaar featuring sunset appreciation and camping and sports activities is held in Sanya at present, and the Hainan Island International Film Festival will run from December 3 to 10 in the coastal city, featuring the screening of nearly 100 films.

"Eying the recovery of the post-pandemic tourism market, Sanya plans to improve air routes, increase flights, conduct cooperation with overseas airlines, fuel the upgrade of the tourism market and raise its tourism allure via various promotion activities and exhibitions," said Ron Li, general manager of the board's branding strategy department.

"The aim is to show the new image of the coastal resort city to the world and share the stories and culture of Sanya at home and abroad."

Shanghai is the third leg of Sanya's promotion campaign. The visit follows the lifting of restrictions on interprovincial travel.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement last Tuesday that interprovincial trips in the country organized by travel operators will no longer be suspended based on the classification of a COVID-19 risk region.

The linkage between interprovincial tour operation activities and risk regions has been eliminated as a result of the notification. Passengers must have a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report in order to board airplanes, trains, interprovincial coaches and ships.