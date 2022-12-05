﻿
China's deep space exploration laboratory eyes top talents worldwide

Xinhua
China's deep space exploration laboratory, which started operation in June this year, is recruiting top talents from around the world, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Monday.

Nearly 100 posts are available for strategic scientists, backbone talents, and young talents from home and abroad.

Co-established by the CNSA, Anhui Province, and the University of Science and Technology of China, the laboratory is headquartered in Hefei, the capital city of Anhui, and has a branch in Beijing. Since its establishment, the laboratory has conducted science and technology research focusing on major national projects in deep space exploration.

The laboratory aims to promote the long-term development of deep space exploration regarding the moon, planets, asteroids, and the edge of the solar system.

Zhang Kejian, head of the CNSA, said earlier that efforts should be made to build a new pattern of global and domestic cooperation, create an international innovation platform, and expand China's space exploration partners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
