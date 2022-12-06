﻿
News / Nation

Scientific experimental samples from China's space station return to Earth

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2022-12-06       0
The third batch of space scientific experimental samples from China's Tiangong space station arrived in Beijing on Monday, following the return of the Shenzhou-14 crew.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2022-12-06       0
Scientific experimental samples from China's space station return to Earth
Xinhua

A researcher handles the space scientific experimental samples from China's Tiangong space station at the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing on December 5, 2022.

The third batch of space scientific experimental samples from China's Tiangong space station arrived in Beijing on Monday, following the return of the Shenzhou-14 crew.

The returned experimental samples include three cold packs of rice and Arabidopsis, and a bag with four boxes of container-free materials. They were delivered to the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The seeds for the two plant samples underwent a 120-day cultivation process in Tiangong. Scientists will analyze the effects that microgravity in space had on the samples, according to the academy.

The experiment Cabinet for container-free materials in the station's Tianhe core module is China's first and the world's second of its kind used in orbit. It has been operating in space for more than 590 days, completing in-orbit experiments on seven boxes of materials.

Scientists have obtained a large amount of data through the in-orbit experiments, which will help them step up the research on developing new materials on Earth, the academy said.

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship, carrying taikonauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, after completing a six-month space station mission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     