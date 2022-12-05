﻿
News / Nation

Jiang Zemin's remains cremated in Beijing

Xinhua
  23:20 UTC+8, 2022-12-05       0
The remains of Jiang Zemin, who passed away last Wednesday, were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in western Beijing on Monday.
Xinhua
  23:20 UTC+8, 2022-12-05       0
Jiang Zemin's remains cremated in Beijing
Xinhua

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan, and others are at the Chinese PLA General Hospital to pay their final respects to Comrade Jiang before escorting Jiang's body to the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery for cremation.

The remains of Jiang Zemin, who passed away last Wednesday, were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in western Beijing on Monday.

Jiang was an outstanding leader enjoying high prestige acknowledged by the whole Communist Party of China (CPC), the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

He was hailed as a great Marxist and a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist, and diplomat. Jiang was a long-tested communist fighter and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He was the core of the third generation of the Party's central collective leadership and the principal founder of the Theory of Three Represents.

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan, and others went to the Chinese PLA General Hospital to pay their final respects to Comrade Jiang before escorting Jiang's body to the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery for cremation.

Hu Jintao also went to the hospital to pay his final respects to Jiang.

At the hall for paying final respects of the hospital hung a black streamer with white characters that read "Eternal glory to Comrade Jiang Zemin." Under the streamer was a large color portrait of Jiang.

The body of Jiang, covered with the flag of the CPC, lay amid flowers and evergreen cypresses.

Honor guards stood on both sides. In front of Jiang's remains was a floral arrangement presented by his wife, Wang Yeping, and other family members, with a silk ribbon with the words "You will live in our hearts forever."

Inside the hall for paying final respects were wreaths presented by Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan and Hu Jintao; and the CPC Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress , the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference , the Central Military Commission, non-communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, people's organizations, and people from all walks of life in the Chinese capital.

At 10am, Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan, Hu Jintao, and others walked into the hall for final respects of the hospital. They had white flowers pinned to their chest and wore black armbands. They stood in silence before Jiang's remains.

Xi and others bowed three times to Jiang to express their high respects for and pay deep tribute to him. Later, Xi and others expressed deep condolences to Jiang's wife and other relatives.

At 10:20am, honor guards carried Jiang's casket out of the hall. Xi and others escorted Jiang's remains onto the hearse, which left for the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery at 10:30 am

As the hearse journeyed from the hospital to the cemetery, people from all walks of life in the national capital lined the streets to see off their beloved Comrade Jiang Zemin, expressing their deep sorrow.

At 10:50, the hearse entered the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery. Xi and others as well as Jiang's relatives bid farewell forever to Jiang at the grand hall.

Among those who saw Jiang's remains off at the hospital were also leading officials and retired senior officials of the CPC Central Committee, the NPC Standing Committee, the State Council, the National Commission of Supervision, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the CPPCC National Committee and the Central Military Commission; leading officials of central committees of non-communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and people without party affiliation; and Jiang's friends and others.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shen Ke
Honor
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     