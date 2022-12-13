﻿
News / Nation

China, US efforts needed to restore ties: spokesperson

Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0
China has called for enhanced communication and cooperation between China and the United States to put bilateral relations back on track.
Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0

China has called for enhanced communication and cooperation between China and the United States to put bilateral relations back on track, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said following the latest talks between the two countries' officials.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng held talks with US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, and Laura Rosenberger, senior director for China affairs of the White House National Security Council, in the city of Langfang near Beijing from December 11 to 12.

China said both sides should take the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in Bali, Indonesia as the main guideline for stabilizing and developing bilateral relations in the next stage, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing when asked for more information about the talks.

China called on both sides to strengthen communication, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation, and properly manage differences to put bilateral relations back on track, Wang said.

China called for a rejection of the zero-sum Cold War mentality, opposition to ideological and bloc confrontation, an end to decoupling, severing supply chains, and technological suppression, he said.

On the Taiwan question, China urged the US to take concrete actions to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, Wang said.

China pointed out that it does not shy away from or fear competition. However, it opposes using competition to define China-US relations, and opposes the US containing China in the name of competition, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     