China stops publishing novel coronavirus asymptomatic carrier numbers

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2022-12-14       0
China stopped publishing data reflecting the number of asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus starting from Wednesday, according to an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).

Currently, COVID-19 nucleic acid testing is carried out mainly under the strategy of "ensuring testing for only those who so choose," explained Li Qun, head of the Public Health Emergency Center of the China CDC.

Many asymptomatic carriers no longer participate in testing and don't need to seek treatment from health institutions, and so it is difficult to accurately grasp the actual number of asymptomatic cases, said Li.

Source: Xinhua
