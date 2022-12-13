﻿
News / Nation

Beijing resumes group tours, flights, and hotel services

Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0
Group tours, flight and hotel businesses of travel agencies and online companies have resumed, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0

Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism said Tuesday that group tours in and out of Beijing and flight and hotel businesses of travel agencies and online companies have resumed.

The bureau ordered measures related to COVID-19. The body temperatures of tourists, tour guides and drivers must be checked before the trip. Tour guides must be vaccinated and have their health code checked before work.

Those with abnormal temperatures are not allowed to join the trip, and tourists should wear masks at all times while riding in a tour coach or other means of transportation.

Law enforcement departments of cultural markets and cultural and tourism departments at municipal and district levels should step up supervision and punishment of illegal business activities, the bureau said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     