Chinese mainland sets no obstacle to cross-Strait travel

There is no obstacle on the mainland side to resuming travels and other direct exchanges between Fujian Province's coastal areas and Kinmen and Matsu.
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said there is no obstacle on the mainland side to resuming travels and other direct exchanges between Fujian Province's coastal areas and Kinmen and Matsu.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a query on a transportation scheme for residents in Kinmen and Matsu during the Spring Festival holiday.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities should remove their unilateral restrictions, and allow relevant parties across the Taiwan Strait to handle specific issues such as flights according to the actual needs of people from both sides, in order to restore travel and other direct exchanges between Fujian's coastal areas and Kinmen and Matsu, Zhu said.

The Chinese mainland will try its best to ensure the growing travel needs of people across the Strait as the Spring Festival nears, the spokesperson added.

