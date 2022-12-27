﻿
Consular services at US Embassy Beijing to reopen on Jan. 3

Consular Sections at the United States Embassy in Beijing, and US Consulates in Guangzhou and Shenyang will resume routine consular services on January 3, 2023.
The United States Embassy in Beijing, and US Consulates in Guangzhou and Shenyang will resume routine services on January 3, 2023, according to an announcement from the US Mission China.

The US Consulate General in Shanghai will continue operating in emergency operations status until further notice while the Consulate General in Wuhan has resumed providing limited US citizen services, the Mission added.

The number of appointments available for routine services will be based on staffing. And for visa appointments, people can visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/cn/; while for ACS appointments, go to https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/services/.

