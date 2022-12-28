﻿
News / Nation

Tibet's major PV power generation project goes into operation

Xinhua
  14:10 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
A 120,000-kilowatt photovoltaic (PV) power generation project has recently connected to the grid and started generating electricity in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region
Xinhua
  14:10 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0

A 120,000-kilowatt photovoltaic (PV) power generation project has recently connected to the grid and started generating electricity in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, according to China Huadian Corporation Ltd, a major state-owned power producer.

Located in the Seni District in the city of Nagqu, which has an average altitude of 4,500 meters, it is the largest PV power generation project aiming to ensure power supply for residents in Tibet.

With an investment of 890 million yuan (US$128 million), the project can generate 247 million kWh of electricity annually. It can save 76,300 tons of standard coal and reduce 219,600 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year, the cooperation said.

The project will provide stable electricity for locals and boost local economic and social development, the cooperation added.

Tibet has been accelerating the development of new energy sources, such as photovoltaic power, in recent years. In June 2022, the region issued a plan for ensuring electricity supply during this winter and the upcoming spring, as well as the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). More new photovoltaic energy projects will start to generate electricity successively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     