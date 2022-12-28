CDC denies Delta, Omicron coexisting in China

Based on genome sequencing since December 1, the BA.5.2 and BF.7 subvariants of Omicron are the predominant sub-lineages in China, accounting for 80 percent of all cases.

A China CDC specialist has disputed online claims that the novel coronavirus strains Delta and Omicron coexist in China.

Xu Wenbo, head of the China CDC's National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention, told China Central Television on Tuesday that, based on genome sequencing since December 1, the BA.5.2 and BF.7 subvariants of Omicron are the predominant sub-lineages in China, accounting for approximately 80 percent of all cases.



According to Xu, nine subvariants of Omicron are widespread in China, and no significant genetic alterations have been identified.



Xu said that currently, there are no Delta strains in China.

