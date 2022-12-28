﻿
News / Nation

1 dead in car pileup on a Chinese bridge shrouded in fog

Reuters
  16:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
Many of the injured were trapped in their vehicles and the fire department sent 11 fire trucks and 66 fire rescue personnel to help.
Reuters
  16:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
1 dead in car pileup on a Chinese bridge shrouded in fog
China Central Television

An image grab from a China Central Television report shows multiple cars piling up on a bridge in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.

One person was killed on Wednesday when more than 200 vehicles were involved in a pileup on a bridge in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou in heavy fog, rescuers and the CCTV state broadcaster reported.

Cars and trucks could be seen crumpled and piled on top of each other on the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge in pictures and videos posted on social media. One car was jack-knifed in the middle of a pile in a picture taken from CCTV footage.

"This is too scary. Full of people here, I don't think we can get off the bridge," one person can be heard saying in one video clip.

Many of the injured were trapped in their vehicles and the fire department sent 11 fire trucks and 66 fire rescue personnel to help, state media reported.

Visibility in many areas was less than 500 meters on Wednesday morning and down to 200 meters at times, the meteorological service said.

Rescuers said more than 200 vehicles had slammed into each other, media reported.

CCTV reported that cars traveling in both directions over the bridge, a major crossing of the Yellow River, were involved in crashes.

Police later closed the bridge to all traffic.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
CCTV
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     