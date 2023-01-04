China's Chongqing issues free medical packages to battle COVID-19

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will issue free packages containing antipyretics to residents above 60 amid the spread of COVID-19.

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will issue free packages containing antipyretics to residents above 60 amid the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities have ordered 2.4 million "health packages," containing antipyretics, traditional Chinese medicines, medical-grade masks, and antigen test kits, the municipal government said Tuesday evening.

They will be given out before Thursday, prioritizing rural residents, people above 80, and those with underlying diseases. Those with mobile difficulties can have the packages delivered to their doorsteps, officials said.

Chongqing is the latest among a number of Chinese cities to issue such care packages as rising COVID-19 cases prompted a rush buying of medicines, such as fever and pain relievers ibuprofen and paracetamol.

Shenyang, the capital of northeastern Liaoning Province, in late December started to issue over 2 million similar anti-epidemic packages to elderly citizens, low-income families, and other vulnerable groups.