﻿
News / Nation

Local experts advance ovarian cancer treatment

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-01-14       0
There are over 55,000 new patients and 37,000 deaths in China annually.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-01-14       0

About 90 percent of patients with ovarian cancer suffer a relapse within five years, making it the most fatal female cancer.

There are over 55,000 new patients and 37,000 deaths in China annually.

But doctors have found that about 50 to 70 percent of ovarian cancer patients have platinum-based chemotherapy sensitivity. If relapsed cancerous tissues are removed, the patients have prolonged survival after a second surgery.

How to identify these patients to achieve a precise treatment is a headache for doctors.

Medical experts from the gynecological oncology department and nuclear medicine department at Shanghai Cancer Center teamed up to try to solve the issue.

Doctors used 68Ga-FAPI, a promising PET/CT tracer that allowed imaging of various types of cancer, to successfully detect small metastases.

Among the 29 patients in a clinical trial, 15 patients received a second surgery to remove relapsed cancerous tissues, while those detected with a wide range of relapse were given chemotherapy to avoid unnecessary surgery.

"The trial gave us very positive response and raises our confidence," said Dr Song Shaoli, director of Shanghai Cancer Center's nuclear medicine department. "We will expand the trial to more patients in the next stage for a bigger sample."

The research was published by world-leading journal European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     