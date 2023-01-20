China's first Omicron mRNA vaccine enters clinical trial

The Omicron-targeted vaccine has a higher ability to induce neutralizing antibodies.

The National Medical Products Administration has approved the clinical trial for an mRNA Omicron-specific vaccine developed by CNBG-Virogin Biotech (Shanghai) Co Ltd.



It is China's first full-length S-protein-based mRNA vaccine. It is a major breakthrough in mRNA vaccines made by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (known as Sinopharm), said Zhang Yuntao, chief scientist and vice president of CNBG.

The Omicron-targeted vaccine has a higher ability to induce neutralizing antibodies. The company's advanced technologies could enable large-scale production of mRNA-based vaccines encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles, said Jia Weiguo, chief scientist of CNBG-Virogin Biotech.

CNBG-Virogin Biotech has built an intelligent mRNA vaccine production base with an annual capacity of 2 billion vials in Nanxiang, suburban Shanghai.

The company will conduct a highly efficient clinical trial of the vaccine and further examine its safety and protection, it said.