﻿
News / Nation

China sees robust courier business after Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0
From January 29 to February 2, the country's courier companies handled over 300 million parcels per day for five consecutive days, data from the State Post Bureau showed Friday.
Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0

China's courier sector witnessed robust growth after the Spring Festival holiday as the country further embraced a booming consumer market.

From January 29 to February 2, the country's courier companies handled over 300 million parcels per day for five consecutive days, data from the State Post Bureau showed Friday.

The data showed that the consumer market is increasingly vibrant, and the economy is seeing accelerated recovery, said Wang Yuehan, a researcher with the bureau.

"The bureau has played a coordinating role in smoothing logistics and promoting work resumption of courier enterprises after the Spring Festival," said Wei Jigang, deputy director of the Center for International Knowledge on Development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     