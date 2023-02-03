China sees robust courier business after Spring Festival holiday

From January 29 to February 2, the country's courier companies handled over 300 million parcels per day for five consecutive days, data from the State Post Bureau showed Friday.

China's courier sector witnessed robust growth after the Spring Festival holiday as the country further embraced a booming consumer market.

From January 29 to February 2, the country's courier companies handled over 300 million parcels per day for five consecutive days, data from the State Post Bureau showed Friday.

The data showed that the consumer market is increasingly vibrant, and the economy is seeing accelerated recovery, said Wang Yuehan, a researcher with the bureau.

"The bureau has played a coordinating role in smoothing logistics and promoting work resumption of courier enterprises after the Spring Festival," said Wei Jigang, deputy director of the Center for International Knowledge on Development.