China solicits logos for manned space missions in 2023

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) began to solicit logos on Wednesday for the country's upcoming crewed space missions, which was the first open logo solicitation of its manned space program.

The event aims to solicit logos for three of China's manned space missions this year, including the launches of the cargo craft Tianzhou-6, and the crewed spaceships Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17, according to an announcement on the event released by the CMSA.

Since the Shenzhou-5 manned space flight in 2003, a single logo has been designed for each of the country's manned missions, especially the 12 mission logos during the construction phase of the country's space station.

The solicitation this time is open to all the public who are enthusiastic about China's manned space program and will run until March 6, said the announcement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
