7.2-magnitude earthquake in Tajikistan felt in China's Xinjiang

The tremor from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted Tajikistan on Thursday was felt strongly in the Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The tremor from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted Tajikistan on Thursday morning was felt strongly in the Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Zapar, the county chief, told Xinhua over phone that the earthquake across the border was felt strongly, but no immediate reports of casualties and losses have been received yet.

The regional fire department has not received any reports of casualties and losses yet.

Currently, power supply and communication in Kashgar, which administrates the Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan, are normal. Many counties and cities in Kashgar Prefecture and nearby areas are within the 300-km radius of the epicenter.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan at 8:37 a.m. Thursday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 37.98 degrees north latitude and 73.29 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, according to the CENC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
Follow Us

