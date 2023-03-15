Rizhao lures tourists with free admission to top attractions

Rizhao, a beach resort in eastern Shandong Province, is offering free entry to all its A-level tourist attractions through March to lure travelers to appreciate its spring scenery.

The city of Rizhao, a beach resort in east China's Shandong Province, is offering free admission to all its A-level tourist attractions through March to lure travelers to appreciate its spring scenery.

As part of the tourism campaign, more than 40 minsus (Chinese version of B&B) and hotels in the city will offer discounted prices involving more than 30,000 rooms while eight tour routes, ranging between two and three days of travel time, have been launched, the Rizhao Culture and Tourism Bureau said in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Rizhao features a laid-back lifestyle and boasts diverse tourism resources such as the Wanpingkou Scenic Area with crystal clean sea water and smooth sand; the Liujiawan Tourism Resort, which is home to about 100 species of shell and crab; and the Rizhao National Forest Park nestling along the sea with a 7,000-meter-long coastline.

It is also home to Dongyi Town, a seaside town blending folk cultural experience and sightseeing; Rizhao Ocean Park; Duodaohai Bathing Beach; Ancient City of Ju State, which takes tourists on a journey through time to the Spring and Autumn and Warring States Periods (770-221 BC), and the Wulian Mountain Scenic Area, featuring 28 peaks and 118 sceneries.

Travel agencies in Shanghai said they have stepped up development of tourism routes on Rizhao as well as cooperation with their counterparts in the city.

