Chinese mainland resumes entry of chilled largehead hairtail, frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan
The Chinese mainland resumes the entry of chilled largehead hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from the Taiwan region starting from Wednesday, said a mainland spokesperson.
The General Administration of Customs (GAC) has made the decision in order to promote the sound development of cross-Strait trade, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.
The mainland has earlier removed nucleic acid testing and COVID-19 monitoring requirements for imported cold-chain foods following the optimization and adjustment of its COVID-19 prevention and control measures, Ma said.
In August 2022, the GAC announced a suspension of the entry of chilled largehead hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from the Taiwan region, after such products from Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19 in June.