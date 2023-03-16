﻿
Hong Kong to more actively integrate into overall national development: HKSAR chief executive

Xinhua
John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said on Wednesday that Hong Kong will more actively integrate itself into the overall development of the country.

Lee made the remarks in a media interview in Beijing.

Lee said that Hong Kong will make full use of the advantages of "one country, two systems", more actively integrate itself into the overall national development, and contribute to building China into a great country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation.

Hong Kong will endeavor to attract talent, develop science and technology, and contribute to the high-quality development of the country, he said.

Lee said Hong Kong will actively participate in the process of national construction and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, give full play to Hong Kong's unique role and fulfill its due mission.

After attending the closing ceremony of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress as a non-voting participant, Lee visited a number of central ministries and agencies in Beijing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
