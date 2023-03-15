TV program exposes scamming livestreaming hosts

Some livestreaming hosts, who earn a good commission for selling products, have been exposed as unscrupulous scammers selling "nutritional supplements" to elderly customers.

Livestreaming hosts offering steep discounts for products have emerged as a new format to connect shoppers and online retailers in recent years.

But some have been exposed as unscrupulous scammers selling "nutritional supplements" to elderly customers.

According to a latest undercover report during China Central Television's consumer rights protection gala on Wednesday night, some of these livestreamers who pretend to help solve domestic disputes were actually found selling fake drugs.

Viewers were led to think that the "nutritional supplements," which were just normal candies and beverages, are able to treat diseases through the livestreamers' make-believe fictitious plots.

One of the trading companies called Li Ge Supply Chain Co in eastern Shandong Province was uncovered as a supplier of such fake drugs.

In one case, a staffer at the trading company which helps connect food producers with online promoters, revealed that livestreaming hosts were given an 80-yuan (US$11.60) commission for each order which cost 99 yuan for 10 packs of nutritional food.



According to business data and enterprise information provider Tianyancha, more than 880,000 registered enterprises are carrying out livestreaming-related business in China. About 0.6 percent of them have been involved in legal disputes.