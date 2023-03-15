﻿
Chinese courts step up protection for e-consumers' rights, interests

Chinese courts at all levels concluded 32,000 first-instance cases related to online shopping contract disputes in 2022, a significant increase from 12,000 in 2018.
Chinese courts at all levels concluded 32,000 first-instance cases related to online shopping contract disputes in 2022, a significant increase from 12,000 in 2018, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Wednesday.

Over the past five years, courts across China concluded 99,000 cases of first instance arising from disputes over online shopping contracts, and 23,000 concerning service contract disputes, He Xiaorong, vice president of the SPC, told a press conference.

Other cases of online consumption involved issues such as product liability, rental contracts and travel contracts, He added.

Last March, the SPC unveiled a document on the application of the law in cases of online shopping contract disputes, in a bid to better regulate the handling of cases regarding live-streamed marketing, online food delivery and other issues of concern for the public.

As Wednesday marks World Consumer Rights Day, the SPC also unveiled 10 typical cases from the e-commerce sector to better protect consumers' rights and interests. These cases range from personal information protection to online top-ups of underage consumers, among others.

He pledged that people's courts will further perform their judicial functions to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and create an enabling environment for the country's high-quality economic development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
