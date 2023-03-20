Woman detained for allegedly killing her husband and storing body in refrigerator

Suzhou police detained a woman accused of killing her husband and storing his body in a refrigerator.

Police in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, confirmed they have detained a woman who is suspected of killing her husband and putting his body in a refrigerator.

In a video that went viral on Chinese social media, a netizen claimed that his daughter-in-law had murdered his son and kept the body in a refrigerator in their bedroom for more than 15 months.

According to the poster, the woman, surnamed Zha, used her husband's phone to send messages to his family after the murder in order to cover it up.

The incident occurred in Yidongyuan, a residential area in Gusu District, Suzhou.

According to Red Star News, the video's poster has been identified as the victim's father. Local authorities have secured the crime scene, and the suspect has surrendered.

The couple got married in 2020 and the husband worked in the real estate industry in Suzhou, Red Star News reported. They have a daughter.

The exact time of the victim's death remains unknown. The community staff said that the body was discovered by a relative of the suspect.

The local police said an investigation is underway.