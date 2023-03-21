Vlog | From Beijing to Moscow, explore a close bond (Part 2)
From Beijing to Moscow, our correspondent traveled a long way but felt proximity. Enjoying traditional friendship and practical cooperation, the China-Russia ties are growing steadily for the benefit of the two peoples and for the development of our world.
