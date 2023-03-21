China renews yellow alert for sandstorms

China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed a yellow alert for sandstorms in several areas across China from 8pm Tuesday to 8pm Wednesday.

Floating sand and dust are expected to hit some areas in Xinjiang, Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some regions in Inner Mongolia will see sandstorms, said the center.

The center has advised the public to take precautions against floating sand and dust and suggested that drivers prepare for poor visibility.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for sandstorms, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.