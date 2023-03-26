﻿
News / Nation

China wishes Brazilian president a speedy recovery: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-26       0
China wishes Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a speedy recovery and will stay in communication with the Brazilian side about the president's visit to China.
Xinhua
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-26       0

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Sunday said China wishes Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a speedy recovery and will stay in communication with the Brazilian side about the president's visit to China.

According to media reports, Brazilian President Lula da Silva has decided to postpone his visit to China due to medical reasons.

"The Brazilian side has notified the Chinese side of the decision to postpone President Lula da Silva's visit to China," the spokesperson said when answering a relevant query, adding that China understands and respects that.

The spokesperson added that China sends warm thoughts to President Lula da Silva and wishes him a speedy recovery. The Chinese side will stay in communication with the Brazilian side about the visit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     