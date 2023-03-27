Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou arrives in Chinese mainland

Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou arrived in Shanghai Monday afternoon and then left for the eastern city of Nanjing.

IC

Reuters

Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou arrived in Shanghai Monday afternoon and then left for the eastern city of Nanjing.

Ma was greeted by senior officials of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee at the airport.

Ma will pay respects to his ancestors on the occasion of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-sweeping Day, and lead a group of Taiwan students in communication and exchange activities.

His itinerary will include Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, Chongqing, and Shanghai.