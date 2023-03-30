Man in Xi'an falls from 29th floor, causing death of a 5-year-old

The man died on the spot, while the boy passed away after being sent to a hospital.

A man fell from the 29th floor of a high-rise building in Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Wednesday evening, hitting a 5-year-old boy on the ground and causing his death.

According to local police, the 35-year-old man, surnamed Ye, died on the spot. Despite rescue efforts, the young boy passed away after being sent to a hospital, according to a police statement released on Thursday.

The statement did not disclose whether Ye's fall was accidental or intentional. Further investigation is ongoing.