Remarks by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tsai Ing-wen's 'transit' trip through US

Spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday delivered remarks regarding Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's "transit" trip through the United States. The following is the full text of the remarks:

Over recent days, in disrespect of the stern representations and repeated warnings lodged by China, the United States has obstinately allowed Tsai Ing-wen's "transit" trip through the United States and the high-profile meeting between Tsai and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the third highest-ranking official of the US government. It also allowed US officials and congressional members' contact with Tsai, and provided a platform for Tsai to make separatist remarks seeking "Taiwan independence."

In essence, the United States colluded with Taiwan authorities and connived at attempts by separatists seeking "Taiwan independence" to carry out political activities on the US soil, engage in official interaction between the United States and Taiwan, and elevate the substantive relations between the United States and Taiwan.

Such acts have gravely violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, seriously infringed upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and sent seriously wrong signals to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence." China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the acts.

The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations, and constitutes the precondition and foundation for China and the United States to establish and develop diplomatic relations. In the three China-US joint communiques, the United States has made unequivocal commitments on keeping non-official relations with Taiwan.

However, over a long period of time, the United States has obstinately stuck to the strategy of "using Taiwan to contain China," and breached the commitments it had made. It has relentlessly challenged the bottom line and made provocations in matters such as official interaction with Taiwan, arms sales to and military collusion with Taiwan, as well as helping Taiwan expand its so-called "international space," and has continuously obscured and hollowed out the one-China principle.

Since taking office, Tsai has refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle; connived at, supported and pushed various kinds of separatist words and deeds seeking "Taiwan independence" in the island; and pushed forward incremental "independence" under various kinds of disguise. As a result, cross-Strait relations were severely strained.

The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations. "Taiwan independence" is absolutely irreconcilable with peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and it is a path to nowhere. In response to the seriously erroneous acts of collusion between the United States and Taiwan, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We once again urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, act on its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" or "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," immediately cease all forms of official interaction with Taiwan, stop upgrading its substantive exchanges with Taiwan, stop creating tensions across the Taiwan Strait, stop using Taiwan to contain China, and stop going further down the wrong and dangerous path.