China renews blue alert for severe convection weather

China's meteorological authority on Saturday renewed a blue alert for severe convection weather in parts of eastern and southern China.

From Saturday evening to Sunday evening, thunderstorms and hail will strike parts of Jiangsu and Shandong provinces, as well as Shanghai Municipality, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Heavy rainfall will hit parts of Jiangsu and Hainan provinces, with some places seeing up to 30 mm of hourly precipitation, the center said.

The center advised the public to remain alert to flash floods, landslides and mudslides and recommended reducing outdoor activities.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.