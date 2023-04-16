Hong Kong holds activities to mark National Security Education Day

Xinhua

China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday held a string of activities to mark the annual National Security Education Day under the theme of "National Security, Foundation of Stability and Prosperity".

April 15 this year marks the third National Security Education Day in Hong Kong. The opening ceremony was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, where people from all walks of life gathered to kick off such activities organized by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, attended the ceremony. He said that in the cause of safeguarding national security, Hong Kong will further implement the national security law in Hong Kong to ensure a safe and stable environment in Hong Kong and contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Disciplined services departments of the HKSAR government jointly held a flag-raising ceremony at the Hong Kong Police College. Members of youth groups also participated in it to show the younger generation's patriotism and love for Hong Kong, as well as their awareness and responsibility in safeguarding national security.

The Security Bureau of the HKSAR government launched the Safeguarding National Security Cup and the Disciplined Forces National Security Education Promotion Competition for the first time. Some of the disciplinary forces arranged open days to give the public a better understanding of their work related to national security.

Many teenagers said that by participating in games, they have a deep understanding that national security is related to all aspects of their daily life.

"I realize that network security can protect our privacy and social security can make us live and work in peace," said Hung Ching-ying, a primary school student.

School education is important in promoting national security education. The HKSAR government will distribute 60,000 copies of picture books to all primary schools.

The "2023 Let's Join Hands in Safeguarding National Security" program for primary and secondary school students in Hong Kong will last for the whole school year.

A community roving exhibition on national security education which covered a wide range of topics, including the holistic approach to national security, the latest progress in implementing the national security law in Hong Kong, and strengthening of security foundation, was launched on Saturday and will last until the end of June.

Meanwhile, local civic groups also actively promote national security education. A summit forum on patriotic education was held by the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers on Saturday, and the importance of safeguarding national security was highlighted.