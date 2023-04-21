﻿
Yangtze River Delta increases cooperation across region

The Yangtze River Delta region is furthering cooperation in various fields to enhance exchanges.

A tourist service center in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is being established as a cross-area tourism cooperation platform.

Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province have jointly released tourism routes, activities, tourism maps, food and tour guides to satisfy the needs of tourists.

Tourist service centers in Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan bear a single logo.

Yangtze River Delta increases cooperation across region
Ti Gong

Closer cooperation is expected with more efforts made to integrate various services in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Meanwhile, a two-day forum of principals of Party schools of the Communist Party of China in the region was held in Qingpu District on Thursday and Friday.

Efforts will be further beefed up in student training and the cultivation and selection of young talents, said Xie Chuntao, vice principle of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

Qingpu will join with others in the region to devote wisdom to the national strategy of Yangtze River Delta integration, said Xu Jian, Party secretary of Qingpu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
