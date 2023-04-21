﻿
News / Nation

Qianshan promotes thrilling new tourist attractions

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:11 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
The city in Anhui Province is home to the famous Tianzhu Mountain scenic area.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:11 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
Qianshan promotes thrilling new tourist attractions
Ti Gong

The Tianzhu Mountain scenic area offers stunning views.

The city of Qianshan in neighboring Anhui Province unveiled tourist delights in Shanghai on Friday with free tickets distributed and new attractions introduced.

Qianshan, home to the famous Tianzhu Mountain scenic area, has developed a number of new thrilling tourist items such as auto camping, glass slide and bridge, rock climbing, river tracing and low-altitude flight at its tourist attractions.

Targeting an "ecological health backyard garden of the delta region," the city has also built a number of boutique minsu (Chinese version of B&B) and health bases.

Qianshan promotes thrilling new tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Scenery of the Tianzhu Mountain scenic area

Free tickets to tourist attractions, and hotel and tourist coupons worth 1 million yuan (US$145,152) would be distributed to Shanghai residents via travel agencies and cooperation agreements were signed between the Qianshan city government and Shanghai Pudong New Area Enterprises and Entrepreneurs Confederation.

Qianshan is known as the "hometown of Huangmei Opera."

In addition to the Tianzhu Mountain, the city also boasts Liandan Lake and Tianchi Peak.

It takes about four hours to reach Qianshan by rail from Shanghai, and the city attracts about 200,000 Shanghai tourists annually.

Qianshan promotes thrilling new tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Spring scenery is one attraction of the area.

Qianshan promotes thrilling new tourist attractions
Ti Gong

The sun rises over Tianzhu Mountain.

Qianshan promotes thrilling new tourist attractions
Ti Gong

Flowers bloom against a mountain backdrop.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     