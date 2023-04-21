Qianshan promotes thrilling new tourist attractions

The city in Anhui Province is home to the famous Tianzhu Mountain scenic area.

Ti Gong

The city of Qianshan in neighboring Anhui Province unveiled tourist delights in Shanghai on Friday with free tickets distributed and new attractions introduced.

Qianshan, home to the famous Tianzhu Mountain scenic area, has developed a number of new thrilling tourist items such as auto camping, glass slide and bridge, rock climbing, river tracing and low-altitude flight at its tourist attractions.

Targeting an "ecological health backyard garden of the delta region," the city has also built a number of boutique minsu (Chinese version of B&B) and health bases.

Ti Gong

Free tickets to tourist attractions, and hotel and tourist coupons worth 1 million yuan (US$145,152) would be distributed to Shanghai residents via travel agencies and cooperation agreements were signed between the Qianshan city government and Shanghai Pudong New Area Enterprises and Entrepreneurs Confederation.

Qianshan is known as the "hometown of Huangmei Opera."

In addition to the Tianzhu Mountain, the city also boasts Liandan Lake and Tianchi Peak.

It takes about four hours to reach Qianshan by rail from Shanghai, and the city attracts about 200,000 Shanghai tourists annually.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong