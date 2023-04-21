Things you need to know about Hainan free trade port

Hainan Province's offshore duty-free policy celebrated its 12th anniversary on April 20. Meanwhile, the preparation of building China's newest free trade port is well underway.

Over the past 12 years, the policy has led to a cumulative shopping amount of 185 billion yuan (US$28.65 billion) and has become a powerful engine to promote tourism and high-end consumption within the country.

