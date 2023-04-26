Mainland's probe into Taiwan trade restrictions fully justified: spokesperson

The trade barrier investigation into Taiwan's trade restrictive measures against the mainland is completely justified and reasonable.

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the trade barrier investigation into Taiwan's trade restrictive measures against the mainland is completely justified and reasonable.

Taiwan authorities have long adopted unilateral restrictions on a large amount of product items from the mainland and this is a fact, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference.

The commerce ministry launched a trade barrier investigation in accordance with the non-discrimination principle of the World Trade Organization and relevant regulations of the mainland, which is completely justified and reasonable, the spokesperson said.