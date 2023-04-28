﻿
Mainland travel permits automatically extended until end of 2023

﻿ Zhu Ying
  14:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-28       0
Permit extensions for Hong Kong and Macau residents will ease long waiting times for new permits as cross-border travel resumes.
China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced on Friday that it will extend the validity of mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents.

Effective on May 8, the validity period of the permits will be extended for those whose expiration dates fall between January 1, 2020, and December 30, 2023. The validity will be extended to December 31, 2023.

Holders of the original permits can use them to enter and exit the Chinese mainland as usual. They may apply for a renewal at the nearest county-level or above exit-entry reception hall after entering the mainland.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, some Hong Kong and Macau residents were unable to renew their permits in a timely manner due to travel restrictions and office closures. 

With the resumption of cross-border travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong/Macau, there was a surge in demand for mainland travel permits, which resulted in long waiting times for appointments at the issuing authorities. The extension of the permits will ease that issue.

Hong Kong and Macau residents who need further information can contact the NIA's service hotline 12367 for assistance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
