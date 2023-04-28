﻿
Suzhou signs cultural and tourism investment projects in Shanghai

The projects are part of Suzhou's efforts to boost the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.
Ti Gong

The sun sets over Suzhou.

The neighboring city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province signed 13 major cultural and tourism investment projects in Shanghai on Thursday, covering the digital, film and television entertainment, as well as cultural and tourism industries.

Ti Gong

Suzhou's watertown boasts tranquil scenes.

Among the major projects, the Huamao Culture and Innovation Center in Gusu District is seeking partners on the construction of an art pavilion, a business street, a boutique hotel and a culture and art plaza.

The Shaxi Ancient Town Digital Cultural Industry Incubation Base of Taichang City, providing cultural innovation and design services; and the UWC+Innovation Island of Changshu City, which will comprise headquarters offices, a sports-themed hotel, commercial facilities and talent apartments; are also seeking investment from Shanghai.

Suzhou is distributing cultural and tourism coupons in Shanghai via travel agencies to boost cultural and tourism recovery.

"Suzhou is looking for more quality projects and high-level talent to inject new vitality into the city with its profound culture and history," said Zha Yingdong, vice mayor of Suzhou, in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Suzhou's embroidery craft is on display in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Suzhou's watertown scenery is even more spectacular at night.

Ti Gong

An example of Suzhou's fine craftwork is shown in Shanghai.

