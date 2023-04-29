﻿
News / Nation

China set for railway-trips record on May Day holiday

Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0
The number of passenger trips handled by China's railways is expected to hit 19.5 million on Saturday, the first day of the five-daylong May Day holiday.
Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0

The number of passenger trips handled by China's railways is expected to hit 19.5 million on Saturday, the first day of the five-daylong May Day holiday, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. shows.

The number is expected to make a new high in terms of single-day passenger traffic, according to the group.

The country reports strong demand for travel during the May Day holiday, the first long holiday after the seven-daylong Spring Festival holiday, which was in late January.

About 120 million domestic trips are expected to be made by Chinese railway passengers from April 27 to May 4 around the May Day holiday, earlier data shows.

China's railways are maximizing their transportation potential and increasing capacity to satisfy people's travel needs while improving service quality to ensure that passengers have better experiences.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     