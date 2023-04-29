China set for railway-trips record on May Day holiday

The number of passenger trips handled by China's railways is expected to hit 19.5 million on Saturday, the first day of the five-daylong May Day holiday.

The number of passenger trips handled by China's railways is expected to hit 19.5 million on Saturday, the first day of the five-daylong May Day holiday, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. shows.

The number is expected to make a new high in terms of single-day passenger traffic, according to the group.

The country reports strong demand for travel during the May Day holiday, the first long holiday after the seven-daylong Spring Festival holiday, which was in late January.

About 120 million domestic trips are expected to be made by Chinese railway passengers from April 27 to May 4 around the May Day holiday, earlier data shows.

China's railways are maximizing their transportation potential and increasing capacity to satisfy people's travel needs while improving service quality to ensure that passengers have better experiences.