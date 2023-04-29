City of Ningbo showcases tourism opportunities

Ningbo, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, is seeking business investment for 38 cultural tourism projects worth more than 34 billion yuan (US$4.92 billion).

A number of tourist trains will be launched in the delta region this year under the cooperation of Ningbo Bureau of Culture, Radio Television and Tourism, and travel agencies will boost Ningbo's tourist consumption.

Among the 38 projects, the south division of Tianyi Pavilion Museum with an investment of 1.4 billion yuan is expected to start in September. It will comprise displays, cultural experience and cultural relics repair areas.

For the Xiwu watertown project, traditional historical streets and buildings will be a feature, and boutique B&B and bars will be built.

The Ninghai Bay Tourist Resort will be developed into a comprehensive tourist resort featuring coastal sightseeing, leisure, fishing tourism and water sports. It has a total investment of 3 billion yuan.

Meanwhile, 20 major cultural tourism projects such as the second phase of Ningbo Botanical Garden, Eastern Zhejiang Cultural Silk Road Cultural & Tourism Complex and the second phase of Yangming Ancient Town are under construction.

The bureau also signed a cooperation agreement with Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com to promote Ningbo's cultural and tourist resources.