﻿
News / Nation

City of Ningbo showcases tourism opportunities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:31 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0
Ningbo, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, is seeking business investment for 38 cultural tourism projects worth more than 34 billion yuan (US$4.92 billion).
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:31 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0
City of Ningbo showcases tourism opportunities
Ti Gong

Pristine beaches

Ningbo, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, is seeking business investment for 38 cultural tourism projects worth more than 34 billion yuan (US$4.92 billion).

A number of tourist trains will be launched in the delta region this year under the cooperation of Ningbo Bureau of Culture, Radio Television and Tourism, and travel agencies will boost Ningbo's tourist consumption.

Among the 38 projects, the south division of Tianyi Pavilion Museum with an investment of 1.4 billion yuan is expected to start in September. It will comprise displays, cultural experience and cultural relics repair areas.

City of Ningbo showcases tourism opportunities
Ti Gong

For the Xiwu watertown project, traditional historical streets and buildings will be a feature, and boutique B&B and bars will be built.

The Ninghai Bay Tourist Resort will be developed into a comprehensive tourist resort featuring coastal sightseeing, leisure, fishing tourism and water sports. It has a total investment of 3 billion yuan.

City of Ningbo showcases tourism opportunities
Ti Gong

A temple complex

Meanwhile, 20 major cultural tourism projects such as the second phase of Ningbo Botanical Garden, Eastern Zhejiang Cultural Silk Road Cultural & Tourism Complex and the second phase of Yangming Ancient Town are under construction.

The bureau also signed a cooperation agreement with Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com to promote Ningbo's cultural and tourist resources.

City of Ningbo showcases tourism opportunities
Ti Gong

A green hillside is popular with visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     