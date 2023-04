Chinese naval vessels evacuated 493 people from Sudan in a second evacuation operation that concluded on Saturday.

Xinhua

Chinese naval vessels evacuated 493 people from Sudan in a second evacuation operation that concluded on Saturday, as the evacuees arrived at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah, according to an official statement.

The evacuees include 272 Chinese and 221 foreigners from countries such as Pakistan and Brazil.

The first evacuation operation carried out by the Chinese navy earlier this week helped 678 people leave Sudan.