﻿
News / Nation

Plant-based meat gains popularity among Gen Z in China

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
Gen Z in China is learning about plant-based meat as a sustainable diet and lifestyle. Health, animal welfare, and environmental preservation are driving this trend.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0

The awareness of Gen Z about plant-based meat, which represents a more sustainable model of nutrition and living, is expanding in China, with health, animal welfare, and environmental preservation being the driving forces, a report released on Thursday said.

The survey found that 19.3 percent of Gen Z respondents in China were flexitarians in terms of diet.

ProVeg International, an international food awareness organization, based the research on a recent poll of 1,024 people aged 19 to 28 with college or higher education in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

In total, 65.3 percent of interviewees were aware of plant-based meat, and 43.2 percent had tried it in the past 12 months.

Plant-based meat gains popularity among Gen Z in China
Ti Gong

More than 30 percent said they would definitely or probably buy plant-based meat, with women and those with a high education level being more likely to do so.

Their primary concerns were flavor, safety, and nutritional value.

However, only 17.6 percent of Gen Z in China were aware of cultivated meat, and the buying intent was also low.

According to the report, more than 12 percent of respondents cited animal-friendly as the primary reason for their purchase of plant-based and cultured meat, with the rapid expansion of the post-1995 pet-raising generation presumably playing a role.

The China Animal Agriculture Association claimed that the post-1995 generation accounted for 36.8 percent of pet owners in China last year.

"The meat industry in China will be transformed by health-conscious Gen Z, who are also increasingly animal-loving and environmentally conscious," said Shirley Lu, managing director of ProVeg Asia.

According to Cristina Tirado, president and director of Climate Initiatives of the SHE Foundation and Lead Author of the IPCC AR6 WGII Health Chapter, the food system has an impact on climate change and is responsible for at least 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

"This opens up enormous opportunities for food adaptation and mitigation by promoting both the demand and supply sides."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     