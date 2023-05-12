China issues blue alert for mountain torrents

China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Friday jointly issued a blue alert for mountain torrents in parts of the country.

China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Friday jointly issued a blue alert for mountain torrents in parts of the country.

From 8pm Friday to 8pm Saturday, mountain torrents are expected to hit the central and southern parts of southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the alert.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to prepare for evacuation.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.